Image copyright Donaghadee RNLI Image caption The six crew, from Northern Ireland, were unharmed in the incident

Six fishermen have been rescued after a fire broke out and their boat began to sink in the Irish Sea.

Lifeboats from Donaghadee in County Down and Peel in the Isle of Man were launched at 18:00 BST on Tuesday after receiving a Mayday call.

The RNLI said the engine room of the vessel was filling with water when it was located 13 miles (21km) south east of Donaghadee.

A fire on the craft was put out by the crew, who were unharmed.

RNLI spokesman Mal Kelly said the Donaghadee Lifeboat arrived first and escorted the boat back to Portavogie harbour.

Mr Kelly said the boat's pumps had failed with water deepening in the engine room.

'Good outcome'

Donaghadee RNLI Coxswain John Ashwood said: 'The quick thinking of the experienced skipper of the vessel to request assistance early is commendable.

"He realised that they may not get the issue under control and allowed ample time for the lifeboats to get to himself and his crew. It was a good outcome that they were able to return to harbour safe and well."

In a separate incident afterwards, the Peel crew helped a yacht which had got into difficulty and towed it back to Peel harbour.