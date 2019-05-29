A police investigation is underway after a suspected acid attack on a dog in Newry.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 18:10 BST on Tuesday after a woman found the animal in the Pound Road area covered in burns.

They confirmed the animal was taken to a veterinary clinic, but had to be put down due to the "severity of its injuries".

PSNI enquiries into the attack are ongoing.

Warning: distressing image below

Mr Fitzsimons, who was the vet dealing with the animal, told BBC News NI "there was only one option" when the dog arrived at his centre and he decided to put the dog down.

He added: "You could smell the burning off the animal and the skin was falling away. The dog's tongue was ulcerated as it was licking the acid off of its skin.

"In thirty years of practice I have never seen anything like this. This is the worst case of animal cruelty I have ever come across."

David Wilson, spokesperson for the USPCA in Newry told BBC News NI that the dog is believed to be a family pet.

Image copyright Liam Fitzsimons Image caption Mr Fitzsimons says he believes the dog was attacked with acid

He added: "This was a horrendous attack on a Staffordshire terrier with a corrosive substance."

He has called on the local community to help the police with their investigation and to reveal any information they may have.

Local councillor Gavin Malone visited the woman who found the dog and said she was "devastated".

He added: "There has been ongoing problems in the area with anti-social behaviour. I don't think there was a vindictive motive, I think it was down to sheer badness."

Police confirmed on Wednesday that enquiries are ongoing.