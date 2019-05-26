Woman left with serious facial injuries after assault
A woman in her 30s has been left with serious facial injuries after she was attacked in north Belfast.
A man forced his way into her home on Ainsworth Street at about 00.30 BST on Saturday.
Two men, who were in the house at the time, were also assaulted.
The PSNI is appealing for information.