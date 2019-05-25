Image copyright Google Image caption Holy Family Church in Ballymagroarty

A late-night fire at a church in Londonderry is being treated as arson, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.

The fire happened at Holy Family Church in Ballymagroarty shortly after 22:00 BST on Friday night.

The parochial house of the church was evacuated and 20 firefighters tackled the blaze.

The fire service said that CCTV showed the fire had been started deliberately by several youths.

Group Commander Andy Burns said the fire had put lives in danger and that a community event was being held in the parochial house when it broke out.

'People can lose their lives'

He said the fire was started in a shed to the rear of the parochial house.

The house was damaged, with the heat destroying windows.

The fire also spread to the church roof and tiles were removed by the fire service to prevent it spreading further, he said.

The CCTV footage had been passed to police for investigation, Group Cmdr Burns added.

"This was arson. This had the potential to spread to the adjoining parochial house, which was occupied, and people can lose their lives in this type of incident," he said.

"We would ask our young people, please do not get involved in setting deliberate fires, setting fires like this is very dangerous."