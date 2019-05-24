Image copyright BBb

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with riotous behaviour and possessing an article with intent to damage property.

It follows disorder in Londonderry on Thursday night, during which police officers were attacked with petrol bombs near a polling station.

Two 16-year-old boys, who were also arrested, have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Five petrol bombs were thrown after a suspicious device was found in the Galliagh area.

The device, close to St Paul's Primary School, was later declared an elaborate hoax.

Police described the attack as "orchestrated disorder".

Officers recovered six other petrol bombs, two crates of empty bottles and 20 containers of paint.

The young boy is due to appear in court on Tuesday 18 June.