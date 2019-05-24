Image caption Until last year, Simon Byrne was chief constable of Cheshire Police.

Simon Byrne has been appointed as the new chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Until last year, Mr Byrne was chief constable of Cheshire Police.

The new chief constable will take up his position after George Hamilton retires next month.

Interviews were held on Thursday and Friday, with four men in the running for the £207,000-a-year job.

The other candidates were Steve Martin and Mark Hamilton, both PSNI officers and Jon Boutcher the head of Bedfordshire Police.

Mr Byrne was chosen by a panel of seven Policing Board members.

He was last year cleared of misconduct after being accused of bullying and humiliating staff between May 2014 and March 2017.

A panel said the misconduct case, which cost £350,000 in public funds, "could and should have been avoided". It found no allegations of misconduct were proved.

Ann Connolly, the chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, said Mr Byrne had alerted the board to the fact that he had been the subject of "unfounded allegations".

"He has been totally exonerated and the last time I looked that meant the person was innocent, so the board had absolutely no problem in appointing him," she said.

Image caption Ann Connolly said Mr Byrne brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience to the post

"Mr Byrne brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience to the post.

"He has had 36 years of experience, the last 12 years at chief officer level."

Analysis: Julian O'Neill, BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

Simon Byrne appeared on few people's radar - "total shock" was the initial reaction of one policing insider.

He becomes the PSNI's fifth chief constable and the third time an English officer has landed the post.

For Mr Byrne, Northern Ireland represents a comeback.

A career spanning 35 years hit the buffers last year when his contract in Cheshire expired while he was suspended.

He was subsequently cleared of all misconduct allegations.

At the time he said he felt "totally exonerated" and now has one of the tops jobs in UK policing to underline it.

Only four of the five main parties were represented on the Policing Board panel.

The SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly withdrew for personal reasons.

Friday's announcement followed Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley's approval of the appointment in the absence of a justice minister at Stormont.

Independent recruitment specialists had been hired to oversee the process.

Mr Martin and Mr Hamilton hold the posts of deputy chief constable and assistant chief constable respectively.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption George Hamilton, the current chief constable, retires next month

For the past three years, Mr Boutcher has also been running a major inquiry into the historical activities of the Army agent within the IRA known as Stakeknife.

New oversight arrangements were built into the recruitment process after claims that Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald had compromised the competition.

In February, she voiced opposition to the chief constable being replaced from within the PSNI.