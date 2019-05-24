Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jackie McDowell was pictured in a wheelchair with his legs in a cast when he appeared in court in 2017

A County Antrim man has admitted he murdered Laurence Shaw in Larne.

Jackie Murray McDowell, 40, of Laharna Avenue, Larne, pleaded guilty after being rearraigned at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Shaw, 56, was found in a house at Hillmount Gardens in Larne on 8 October 2017.

His brother John said at the time that the family had been left traumatised over the murder.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Laurence Shaw was found in a house at Hillmount Gardens in Larne on 8 October 2017

Two other charges against McDowell - arson and attempting to pervert the course of justice by setting fire to the property - were left on the books.

A judge told McDowell that because he had admitted murder, the only sentence he could impose was one of life in prison.

A tariff hearing to determine the length of the life sentence will take place in July.