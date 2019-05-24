Image copyright European Photopress Agency

Politicians from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been reacting to Theresa May's decision to resign.

Mrs May said she would quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a leadership contest.

Here are some of the responses from across the political spectrum

Irish Government

Image caption Leo Varadkar's deputy Simon Coveney (right), warned the UK would not get a better Brexit deal than that negotiated with Theresa May

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said Mrs May was "principled, honourable, and deeply passionate about doing her best for her country".

"Politicians throughout the EU have admired her tenacity, her courage, and her determination during what has been a difficult and challenging time," he said.

However, his deputy and foreign minister, Simon Coveney, warned the European Union would not offer whoever takes over as prime minister a better Brexit deal.

"This idea that a new prime minister will be a tougher negotiator and will put it up to the EU and get a much better deal for Britain? That's not how the EU works," Mr Coveney told Ireland's Newstalk radio station.

He said a further Article 50 extension, delaying Brexit, was "possible and may be likely".

Republic of Ireland opposition parties

The leader of the Republic's main opposition party, Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin said that Mrs May's fate was "a reflection of the emerging and ongoing crisis in British politics as a result of Brexit".

The leader of the Labour Party, Brendan Howlin said that the wait while the UK chooses a new prime minister meant "uncertain times for Ireland", saying that the "withdrawal agreement is probably dead".

"We must be prepared for instability and risks to our economy," he added. "But change is now possible."

The Democratic Unionist Party

The DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose 10 MPs prop up the Conservative government in WestministerWestminster, paid tribute to Mrs May's "selfless service in the interests of the United Kingdom".

She also thanked the prime minister for "her willingness to recognise Northern Ireland's need for additional resources through confidence-and-supply arrangements".

Image copyright PA Image caption Arlene Foster says Theresa May gave "selfless service"

The DUP deputy leader, Nigel Dodds MP, wished Mrs May well.

"Whilst we have had differences with Theresa May on Brexit I have always found the Prime Minister very courteous and pleasant to work with on a personal basis," he tweeted.

Social Democratic and Labour Party

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MLA said the prime minister's resignation showed that Brexit was "fundamentally undeliverable".

"A new prime minister should recognise the mistakes made by Theresa May, revoke Article 50 and put an end to this political, diplomatic and economic car crash," he said.

Alliance Party

Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry MLA said that while Mrs May had been a dignified prime minister, she had "left the UK in a worse place than when she took up the role".

"While she attempted several times to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament, she had her hands tied through mutually contradictory red lines over Brexit," he said.

He said Mrs May had also squandered a chance to build a consensus around a softer version of Brexit with a special deal for Northern Ireland

"No matter who now replaces her, the same problems will still persist - they will face stark choices regarding Brexit and its consequences, and they need to approach them with honesty and realism.

Mr Farry said another extension to Article 50 would now be required if the UK were to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

"The next prime minister must push for a People's Vote and allow people to remain now they know the mess Brexit will bring."