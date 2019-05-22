Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

A soldier fired six shots during an Army operation and believed he had shot at least one gunman, the Ballymurphy Inquest has heard.

Soldier B initially made a statement in 1972, which was read out in court.

The inquest heard that an envelope containing his identity was handed to a coroner in 1972.

However, that envelope and information have since been lost, and Soldier B cannot now be identified.

The inquest is looking into shootings in August 1971, amid disturbances in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast sparked by the introduction of internment without trial.

A corporal in the Royal Military Police, who interviewed Soldier B, in 1972 has since died.

Soldier B said he was on patrol with 1 Para on the Upper Whiterock Road on 11 August 1971, two days after the introduction of internment.

His evidence stated that he was in position in the garden of a house when he saw two men crawling up the road. He said one fired past him with a sub machine gun, the other with a pistol.

Soldier B said the men had turned to leave when he stepped out to challenge them, and noticed one of them raise his machine gun to a firing position.

Image caption The inquest is examining the deaths of 20-year-old John Laverty and 43-year-old Joseph Corr

In his statement, he said he fired six 7.62mm rounds with his SLR , and saw the men drop.

He believed he had hit at least one of them because he heard moaning, and as he moved on down the road, he soon came across a wounded man lying face down.

He described following a trail of blood into a garden which he believed came from the other man.

He later described coming under fire further down the Whiterock Road.

Soldier B also described later being shown a photograph of Joseph Corr by a member of the Army's Special Investigations Branch, but did not recognise him.

The court also heard a statement from a local woman made in 1999.

Margaret Thompson is now deceased.

She described seeing paratroopers shooting and watched a wounded man crawl to local homes in an attempt to find help.

She also described the beating of two teenage boys by the soldiers.