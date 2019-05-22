Image caption Simon Hamilton said he was informed he had Hepatitis C in 1994

A man has told the contaminated blood inquiry that health officials knew he had tested positive for hepatitis C four years before he was informed.

Hearings into what has been called "the worst treatment scandal" in NHS history opened in Belfast on Tuesday.

An estimated 4,000 people across the UK were infected by the blood and thousands are thought to have died.

Simon Hamilton gave evidence on Wednesday and said he felt like he was the "last to know" about his case.

The inquiry heard that health officials knew he had hepatitis C in 1990 but that he was not informed he had the virus until 1994.

A letter in his medical notes in 1990 had indicated that he had hepatitis C.

"It is pretty clear from my records... that I was informed about four years later in 1994," he said.

He said it "causes me concern" that he felt he was "the last to know despite my fundamental right to information".

In 2010, Mr Hamilton learned he had cirrhosis of the liver and as a consequence has had to be tested every six months - that will continue for the rest of his life.

Image copyright SPL Image caption Witnesses from Northern Ireland are speaking at the inquiry this week

He described that as a process for which he was grateful but said it made him "anxious" as he was aware doctors are testing him for liver cancer.

"I live my life on the basis of six months at a time," he said.

The 58-year-old was emotional as he outlined being treated for a brain haemorrhage.

He described seeing his wife crying in a hospital corridor as a "very serous moment".

"It was the first time I felt I know what it was like to accept death and be willing to do that."

He also told the inquiry about a letter that he said had been sent from his consultant to his GP that revealed that 98% of all haemophiliacs who were treated with infected blood during or before 1985 would be told they are positive for hepatitis C.

The inquiry is being led by Sir Brian Langstaff and is looking at why thousands of people with haemophilia were infected with hepatitis C or HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

With allegations of a cover-up, no-one in government or the NHS has been held to account.

Some people have waited 30 years for a full public inquiry.

What is the scandal about?

About 5,000 people with haemophilia and other bleeding disorders are believed to have been infected with HIV and hepatitis viruses over a period of more than 20 years.

That was because they were injected with blood products used to help their blood clot.

It was a treatment introduced in the early 1970s - before then, patients faced lengthy stays in hospital to have transfusions, even for minor injuries.

The UK was struggling to keep up with demand for the treatment - known as clotting agent Factor VIII - and so supplies were imported from the US.

But much of the human blood plasma used to make the product came from donors such as prison inmates, who sold their blood.

Image copyright Factor VIII/Marc marnie Image caption Factor VIII was imported from the US in the 1970s and 1980s

The blood products were made by pooling plasma from up to 40,000 donors and concentrating it.

People who had blood transfusions after an operation or childbirth were also exposed to the contaminated blood - as many as 30,000 people may have been infected.

By the mid-1980s, the products started to be heat-treated to kill the viruses.

But questions remain about how much was known before that and why some contaminated products remained in circulation.

Screening of blood products began in 1991.

By the late 1990s, synthetic treatments for haemophilia became available, removing the infection risk.

Why has it taken so long to have an inquiry?

It comes after decades of campaigning by victims, who claim the risks were never explained and the scandal was subsequently covered up.

The government has been strongly criticised for dragging its heels.

There have been previous inquiries - one was led by Labour peer Lord Archer of Sandwell and was privately funded.

It held no official status and was unable to compel witnesses to testify or require the disclosure of documents.

The Penrose Inquiry, a seven-year investigation launched by the government in Scotland, was criticised as a whitewash when it was published in 2015.

The government announced there would be an inquiry only after it faced a possible defeat in a vote on an emergency motion.