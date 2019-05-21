Image copyright Getty Images

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in in County Fermanagh on the second day of their official visit to the island of Ireland.

They are guests at the Northern Ireland secretary's garden party, taking place in Castle Coole in Enniskillen.

Image caption Charles and Camille arrived at the garden party at Castle Coole on Tuesday afternoon

It is the first time the annual event has moved from Hillsborough Castle.

This year's event reflects Prince Charles' wish for it to have a cross-Irish border emphasis.

Image caption Among 1,000 guests attended Karen Bradley's garden party

Among the 1,000 guests are elected representatives from county councils on both sides of the border and members of cross-border bodies.

Afterwards the Royal couple are expected to visit community projects in County Fermanagh.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina on Monday

Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Charles went to the National Botanic Gardens at Kilmacurragh in County Wicklow, while Camilla visited Avoca Handweavers in Kilmacanogue in the same county.

They then travelled to the monastic site at Glendalough before crossing the border into Northern Ireland.