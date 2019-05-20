Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The burglary took place at Irvinestown Presbyterian Church

A number of silver communion plates with "immense personal value" have been stolen during a burglary at a church in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh.

It happened at Irvinestown Presbyterian Church on Mill Street sometime between noon on Sunday and 10:00 BST on Monday.

A 50in TV which was used to screen religious ceremonies was also stolen.

Treasurer Harold McKee told BBC News NI that the burglary has caused "anger" and "annoyance" in the local community.

'Not identifiable'

He explained that some of the communion plates had been presented to church by the family of a deceased member of the congregation.

Mr McKee said this meant they were "irreplaceable".

The plates are not engraved, but the treasurer said they were usually stored alongside an engraved communion cup which was not stolen.

He said that suggested the intruders "selected items that were not identifiable".

They also caused damage to a filing cabinet in a separate room, but it is not yet known how they gained access to the building.

A police spokesman said the TV had an estimated value of £1,200 but the communion plates were of "immense personal value to the church".

Appealing for information about the theft, he added: "We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances."