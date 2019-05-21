Image copyright SPL Image caption The public inquiry into contaminated blood takes evidence in Northern Ireland this week

A public inquiry into what has been called "the worst treatment scandal in the history of the NHS" is to open in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

It is estimated that 4,000 people across the UK were infected with contaminated blood and thousands are thought to have died.

With allegations of a cover-up, no-one in the government or the NHS has ever been held to account.

Some people have waited 30 years for a full public inquiry.

This is the first UK-wide public inquiry into the infected blood scandal and is being led by Sir Brian Langstaff, who was appointed in February 2018.

While the inquiry will allow people to tell their stories, it is hoped it will also provide answers.

The problem dates back to the 1970s when imported blood-clotting products derived from blood plasma caused haemophiliacs and others to be infected with HIV and hepatitis.

Warnings raised as early as 1974 were ignored - now patients want to know who within the NHS and the government knew what and when.

'No stone unturned'

Christina McLaughlin's brother Seamus, who was 45, died last year - he had haemophilia, which affects the blood's ability to clot.

Image caption Seamus McLaughlin died aged 45 last year from haemophilia

His family believes his eventual liver cancer diagnosis was a direct result of having hepatitis after he was given infected blood products as a child.

Ms McLaughlin is due to give evidence to the inquiry on Thursday and she said she has every faith in its chair.

She told BBC News NI that "there were attempts at inquiries in the past that weren't all that successful", adding that Sir Brian "said he will get to the truth and leave no stone unturned".

She added: "In his opinion, it's the people affected who are prevalent to the whole inquiry and he will put them first.

"It's paramount now that the truth comes out."

Ms McLaughlin's sister Patricia Kelly said she hopes lessons are learned.

"I know this inquiry will get people some kind of closure but it won't bring back their family members, their sisters or brothers, their mothers or fathers," said Ms Mrs Kelly.

"It's horrendous but at least people will get a closure."