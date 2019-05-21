Image caption John Finucane was elected to Belfast City Council for the first time this month

Newly-elected Sinn Féin councillor John Finucane is expected to be installed as the new lord mayor of Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Thirty years ago, his father was shot dead in Belfast by loyalists.

Pat Finucane, a 39-year-old lawyer, was gunned down in front of his family.

His son John is also 39 and a lawyer.

Belfast City Council is meeting on Tuesday night for the first time since the recent council election.

The new deputy lord mayor is set to be Peter McReynolds of the Alliance Party.

No party has overall control of the 60-seat council.

Image copyright Mark Marlow/PA Image caption Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill joined John Finucane at the Belfast City Council election count

The four largest parties are:

Sinn Féin - 18 seats

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - 15 seats

Alliance Party - 10 seats

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) - six seats

The position of lord mayor will rotate annually, with the DUP expected to be given the role next year.

Mr Finucane will replace his Sinn Féin colleague Deirdre Hargey, who has held the post for the past 12 months.

Who is John Finucane?

John Finucane is the son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane who was shot dead in front of his wife and three children in 1989 by loyalist paramilitaries.

Like his father, he trained as a solicitor and now works at a Belfast-based law firm.

The Finucane family has been campaigning for a public inquiry into claims of collusion in the murder.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pat Finucane was a prominent solicitor in Belfast at the time of his death

In February the Supreme Court ruled that there had been no effective investigation to date into the circumstances.

But the judges stopped short of ordering an inquiry, saying it was a matter for the state.

Sinn Féin Belfast councillor Ciaran Beattie has described his party colleague as a "fearless defender and promoter of human rights and social justice".

Speaking ahead of his installation, Mr Finucane said he was "honoured" to have been given the position.

He added: "I will build on the legacy of Deirdre Hargey and put human rights and social justice at the heart of my term in office; standing up for the rights of all."

It is not unprecedented for a newly-elected councillor to immediately become lord mayor.

It happened when Sinn Féin's Niall Ó Donnghaile gained the position in 2011.

Mr Finucane's elevation to the top post, having only just been elected, is seen by other parties at Belfast City Hall as an attempt to raise his profile ahead of the next Westminster election.

In 2017, he came close to taking the North Belfast seat held by the DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

He increased Sinn Féin's share of the vote by 8% at that election and Mr Dodds's majority was only 2,081.

The rotation of Belfast's lord mayor post will see the DUP take the spot in 2020, the Alliance Party in 2021 and Sinn Féin again in 2022.

It is thought that the SDLP will be granted the post of deputy lord mayor next year.