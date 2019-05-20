Image caption Amandeep Singh Bhogal previously stood as a candidate for the NI Conservatives in the 2015 general election

The Conservative Party's candidate for Northern Ireland in the European election has said he is "committed" to delivering Brexit.

Amandeep Singh Bhogal was a candidate for the Upper Bann constituency in the 2015 general election.

The Conservatives are fielding candidates in all four parts of the UK.

Mr Bhogal, who lives in London, said he has developed a serious connection to Northern Ireland.

The Conservative candidate is one of 11 running in the race, with three MEP seats in Northern Ireland up for grabs.

He said he was a loyal member of the Conservative and Unionist Party, and recognised his party's links to Northern Ireland.

He also defended his decision to campaign for Vote Leave during the EU referendum in 2016.

"I'm a Brexiteer - I voted to leave the EU and to take back control of our laws, borders and money - and that's what I'm committed to delivering," he added.

In 2014, the NI Conservatives' candidate, Mark Brotherston, polled just 0.7% of first preference votes.

The party lost its only councillor in Northern Ireland earlier this month, when David Harding failed to retain his seat after the local government elections.