Banbridge: Bomb discovered in security alert
- 18 May 2019
A bomb has been removed following a security alert in Banbridge, County Down.
Police attended the scene of the incident in the Hawthorne Hill area on Saturday morning after the discovery of a suspicious object.
The viable device was removed for further forensic examination.
Around 25 homes were evacuated during the security alert, which lasted for more than an hour.
The incident has now ended and all residents have returned to their homes.