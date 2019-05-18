Image copyright Getty Images

More than 1,200 homes in Portrush were left without power after a helicopter struck power lines.

The incident took place at around 11:00 BST on Saturday and no injuries were reported.

Power was returned to most homes around 40 minutes later.

NIE Networks said: "A helicopter came into contact with an overhead line in the Portrush area at 11:00 interrupting supplies to approximately 1,240 customers.

"Power was restored to approximately 1,200 customers at 11:41. Emergency crews are working to repair the damage and to restore power to the remaining 40 customers as soon as possible."