The organisers of Northern Ireland's largest's agricultural show are investigating a brawl that broke out in one of its bar areas on Friday.

Footage of the incident at the Balmoral Show has been circulated on social media.

It shows security staff intervening to break up a fight between a number of people.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) said no one had been seriously injured.

'Sad behaviour'

It is understood the police are making enquiries about the incident.

"There was an altercation at the bar area, which was quickly brought under control by the event security personnel and we believe no one was seriously injured," a spokesperson for the society said.

"It is sad that a few people resorted to this behaviour when tens of thousands of people enjoyed a fun family day out."

The Balmoral Show is one of the biggest events on the Northern Ireland calendar.

The event is held at the Balmoral Park, on the Halftown Road in Lisburn, County Antrim.