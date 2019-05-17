Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In this case, police are treating nettles as "an offensive weapon"

A man has been questioned by police after a number of children were stung with nettles at a school in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

It happened at Abbots Cross Primary School on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the man, who is in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday over "offences including common assault and possession of an offensive weapon".

In this case, the weapon was a nettle. The man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The school advised parents of children affected to "document" stings

The school declined to comment and instead directed calls to the Education Authority (EA).

The EA said it was taking the allegation seriously, and a full investigation was being carried out.

"The safety and wellbeing of pupils is of the utmost importance to EA and as such the allegations will be fully and thoroughly investigated," a spokesperson told BBC News NI.

According to the Daily Mirror, the school issued a note to parents informing them of the arrest.

The note advised parents to "document" any nettle stings their children may have sustained with their family doctor.