A man convicted of killing two children and a soldier in a republican bomb attack is in a critical condition after an incident in a west Belfast cemetery.

Martin McElkerney, who is 57, was sentenced to life in prison over the bombing at the Divis Flats in 1982.

Kevin Valliday, 11, and 14-year-old Stephen Bennett, were killed along with soldier Kevin Waller, who was 20.

McElkerney was found critically injured at Milltown Cemetery on Thursday.

It has been reported that he had a gunshot injury to the head.

Police said they attended an incident but would not provide any further details.

McElkerney was sentenced over the bomb attack in 1987 and released in 1999 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

He was among four former INLA prisoners at a press conference in February 2010 announcing that the paramilitary group had disposed of its weapons.

The Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) is believed to have been behind 120 murders during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

In 1979, it used a car bomb to murder Tory MP Airey Neave at the House of Commons.