Theresa May has been "forced" to announce the date when she will quit as prime minister after a showdown with her MPs, according to the Daily Mirror.

The exact date of her departure is not yet clear, but the paper's headline predicts that "May Ends in June"'.

It says the PM was "very teary" and "visibly upset" after a 90-minute meeting with MPs from the Conservative's powerful 1922 Committee.

It claims she was given just three more weeks to pass her "doomed" Brexit bill.

The paper has little sympathy for Mrs May but it adds that her imminent departure "opened the dreaded prospect of Boris Johnson becoming PM".

The PM smiled as she was driven away from Westminster, but the papers claim she was in tears at the meeting

After almost two and half years of stalemate at Stormont, the News Letter leads with a "rare show of unity" from Northern Ireland's political leaders.

The six biggest parties - the DUP, Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP, Alliance and the Greens - have come together to urge the secretary of state to release compensation payments immediately for victims of historical abuse.

In a joint letter to Karen Bradley, they say they all "share the view" that the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry "should be addressed without further delay".

The HIA inquiry report, which was published around the same time that Stormont's government fell apart, recommended compensation payments of between £7,500 and £100,000.

Mrs Bradley has been widely criticised for adding the HIA recommendations to the Stormont talks agenda, with abuse survivors accusing her of using them as a "blackmail tool" in the talks process.

In a statement, she said she wanted to resolve the issue with the "utmost urgency" but needed political parties to answer fundamental questions about how the redress scheme will operate.

The Irish News reports that a "veteran republican" has been questioned by police about an IRA attack near the Irish border which happened 60 years ago.

Two RUC officers were seriously injured in the attack in Crossmaglen in 1959.

The paper says the cross-border police investigation is "believed to be the oldest of any inquiry into historical republican activity".

The paper points out that the investigation is taking place at the same time that Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt says she wants to protect British troops from historical prosecutions.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a claim that a man who was found with gunshot wounds at Milltown Cemetery has died from his injuries.

It says the dead man was a former INLA prisoner who was jailed during the Troubles for his part in a bombing which killed three people in west Belfast.