Balmoral Show: Crowds flock to NI's biggest agri event
The Balmoral Show is the biggest agricultural event of the year in Northern Ireland.
The Balmoral Show, which runs for four days, opened on Wednesday
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend what is Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event
Farmers and county people come out in force for the show but city folks should also find something to catch their eye
This year will be the second time the event will run across four days, rather than its traditional three
Show-jumping is one of the highlights at the show, with a total prize fund of £39,250 up for grabs
"Come on, you can't go out without getting your hair washed!" The animals are carefully prepared for their big day in the spotlight
About 3,500 animals will take part in the show but c'm'ere, did you know that donkeys could grow so tall?
"Did you put that picture of me on Facebook?" Both cow and owner seem to be distracted by social media...
The Balmoral Park, near Lisburn in County Antrim, has been the venue for the show since its move from the King's Hall in Belfast in 2013
All of the demonstrations, exhibitions, grandstand seating and entertainment are open to visitors once they have paid to enter
As well as the livestock, there are 650 trade stands to get around so you probably won't get bored
Livestock judging, sheep shearing and big massive tractors may be the main attraction for many but the show has something for everyone, especially the kids