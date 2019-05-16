Balmoral Show day two in full swing

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Day one at the Balmoral Show

Thousands of people are expected at day two of the Balmoral Show throughout Thursday.

The showpiece agricultural event is set to avoid the rain, with temperatures expected to get into the high teens.

The BBC will have coverage throughout the day across Twitter and Facebook, with reporters out and about at the Balmoral Park near Lisburn, County Antrim

Gates will open at 09:30 BST and will not close until 20:00.

Anyone looking for more information about getting to the show can check out our guide here.

What shows are on?

A full programme of events is planned for Thursday.

There will be music performances over on the Show Stage, with country stars Derek Ryan and Niamh McGlinchey due on stage from 14:30 onwards.

At 11:00, ex-world championship motocross rider Jason Smyth will bring his Adrenaline Tour to the Main Arena.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption There were large crowds at the show on Wednesday

This will be followed by the Supreme Hunter Championship at 12:00, and the Horse Parade at 14:30.

At 15:45, anyone looking for some respite from the event's agricultural theme can catch Celtic Storm Irish Dancers, who will be taking to the Main Arena stage.

What competitions are on?

The competitions began before the gates opened to the general public, with the Connemara showing ponies first out at 08:30.

The Royal Ulster International Shearing Championship, which is always a popular draw, will take place at the Shearing Pavillion from about 10:00.

Over at the Cattle Rings, months of hard training will come to a head as young farmers battle it out in a tug-of-war competition, taking place at 17:30.