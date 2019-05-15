Man killed in Toombridge one-vehicle crash named
- 15 May 2019
A man killed in a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Toombridge, County Antrim has been identified by police as Calvin Dripps.
The 22-year-old was originally from the Magherafelt area.
Police said on Wednesday that the incident, involving a blue Seat Leon car, happened at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday on the Roguery Road.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to come forward.