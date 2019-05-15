A man killed in a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Toombridge, County Antrim has been identified by police as Calvin Dripps.

The 22-year-old was originally from the Magherafelt area.

Police said on Wednesday that the incident, involving a blue Seat Leon car, happened at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday on the Roguery Road.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage to come forward.