The upcoming European election should not be a case of pitting unionism against nationalism, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has said.

Mrs Long was speaking in east Belfast as she launched her campaign as the party's candidate.

The election takes place on Thursday 23 May.

Mrs Long said she believed Alliance's success in the recent council elections showed that voters were shifting from traditional patterns.

"The only union we are debating in this election is the European Union," she told BBC News NI.

This is the first time Naomi Long has contested a seat in the European Parliament.

In 2014, the party's candidate Anna Lo polled just over 7% of first preference votes - but Alliance believes that its surge in the council elections, gaining 21 councillors across Northern Ireland, puts it in a competitive position this time.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mrs Long said after marking Alliance as first preference, voters should transfer votes to other pro-Remain parties

Mrs Long said: "I think it's important that someone is there who is not aligned with unionism or nationalism but is able to represent the entire community - those who are unionist, those who are nationalist and those who don't fit into either of those boxes.

"There will be those who will sabre rattle around the union because it is an easy way to get votes, and use the politics of fear - but it doesn't work and is increasingly a feeble way to go about it."

The party's key manifesto pledges include reinforcing progressive values, protecting the economy, keeping open borders and securing another Brexit referendum.

Mrs Long also said voters should mark Alliance as their first preference and then transfer votes to all other pro-Remain parties.

"I believe it is important that there are two people returned in this election who are standing up for the majority of people in Northern Ireland who voted to remain in the EU," she added.

The European election is due to take place on 23 May, with 11 candidates standing in Northern Ireland, competing for three seats.