Dale Farm wins Greggs cheese contracts

Northern Ireland food business Dale Farm has won a contract to supply cheese to the Greggs bakery chain.

Dale Farm's cheddar will be used in Greggs' range of sandwiches, while other cheese will be supplied for pizzas.

Greggs has almost 2,000 shops across the UK and has traded in Northern Ireland since 2015.

Dale Farm is one of Northern Ireland's largest food businesses with an annual turnover of about £500m.

The value of the three-year contract between both firms has not been disclosed.

However, Dale Farm's group commercial director Stephen Cameron said the deal was "a significant development" for the firm's cheese business.