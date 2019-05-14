Image copyright News Letter

Tuesday's front pages attempt to set the record straight as a former soldier rubbishes "fantasy" claims at the Ballymurphy Inquest and an ex-MLA apologises over "false" comments.

The News Letter casts doubt on one of the many shocking claims heard during the inquest into the deaths of 10 people in Ballymurphy in August 1971.

A former soldier told the inquest it was "just not true" that troops had used a man's skull as an "ashtray".

The claims had been made in a book.

The book was written by another former soldier, Henry Gow, and his claim that troops had desecrated the remains of a shooting victim caused upset when it was previously raised at the inquest.

But giving evidence on Monday, soldier M597 dismissed the ashtray story as "fantasy," adding that Mr Gow was "talking garbage for his book".

However, soldier M597 also told the inquest that some of his colleagues were "psychopaths" who believed they could kill members of the public with impunity.

"Rogue soldiers were out of control, killing people on the streets and knowing that they would be protected," the former Army corporal said.

The Irish News reports that the former DUP MLA Nelson McCausland had been forced to apologise to one of its journalists, Allison Morris.

She sued Mr McCausland over "seriously defamatory" comments about her which appeared on his blog and his Facebook page.

In a statement to the High Court. the former MLA accepted that while he did not post the defamatory comments himself, he did provide a link to them on Facebook.

Mr McCausland apologised "unreservedly" to Ms Morris. and agreed to make a donation to a charity nominated by the journalist.

The Irish News leads with the sudden death of an ex-prisoner who fled to Spain while facing drugs charges.

It reports that Teri Lau from Ballymena, County Antrim, was found dead in the seaside resort of Benidorm on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was jailed in 2015 for his part in a "sadistic" attack on a man who was seriously assaulted, stripped and dumped in a bin in Ballymena's Dunclug estate.

The Belfast Telegraph's top story is the suspension of a social worker who was accused of making "obscene gestures" and using derogatory language towards vulnerable people in the care system.

Jennifer Victoria Porter has been suspended for six months from her role in the Southern Health Trust where she worked with Looked After Children.

At a disciplinary hearing, a Northern Ireland Social Care Council panel was told Ms Porter referred to a mother of a child as "stinking" and "greasy" and made sexualised remarks about another child's kinship carer.

The panel described her behaviour as "deplorable" and suspended her from practice for six months.