Firefighter David Brown, 54, has been named as the man killed in a motorcycle crash in County Londonderry.

The accident happened on Magherafelt Road in Moneymore at about 13:45 BST on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the crew commander "served the community in Magherafelt with distinction for 22 years".

It added Mr Brown "responded to incidents night and day" and would be missed by his colleagues across the NIFRS.