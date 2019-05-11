Northern Ireland

Holywood: Woman in 60s dies in house fire

  • 11 May 2019
A woman in her 60s has died in house fire in County Down.

Emergency services were called to Ballymenoch Road in Holywood at about 16:30 BST on Friday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the blaze.

