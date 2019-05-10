Northern Ireland

Man dies in Moneymore motorcycle collision

  • 10 May 2019
PSNI crest

A man has died following a motorcycle collision on the Magherafelt Road in Moneymore, County Londonderry.

The accident happened at around 13:45 BST on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The Magherafelt Road was closed following the collision, but has now re-opened.