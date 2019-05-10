Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

A former paratrooper has told the Ballymurphy inquest that soldiers showed "great restraint" during prolonged rioting on 9 August 1971.

The inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people.

M506, who originally comes from Northern Ireland, was a private in B Company 2 Para, during the introduction of internment.

Local people had protested outside the Henry Taggart base for most of the day about the arrest of men in the area.

Later, six people in the immediate area were fatally shot.

M506 said he had observed rioting from a viewpoint at his billet at Vere Foster school.

He said that for 16 hours soldiers had enduring rioting and "great provocation" without firing their weapons.

He added that he believed that no gunfire would have come from the Henry Taggart base if shooting had not started from elsewhere towards the base.

"Paras weren't as bad as people make out." he said, adding: "The guys didn't come here on a killing mission."

He added that quite a lot of the soldiers were married to local women and therefore showed restraint.

M506 said gunfire started from the Springmartin area, and then from Ballymurphy.

Image caption Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment were based at Henry Taggart Army base

One bullet came in the window of the Vere Foster school and missed him, he said.

Later, when M506 was ordered down to Henry Taggart Hall after the gunfire had begun, he saw three to four soldiers standing on benches in firing positions at the high windows.

He thought some of them had fired their weapons.

He later heard a major, M45, calling for a ceasefire on a loud hailer as he stood outside the hall.

M506 said he was later sent to a sangar on the roof of the Vere Foster school during the hours of darkness.

Although there was gunfire in the area, he said he did not fire his weapon from the sangar that night and had not been ordered to.

M506's evidence was adjourned until a date which is yet to be fixed.