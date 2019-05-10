Image copyright PA Image caption Since 2007 an all-Ireland electricity system has been in place across Northern Ireland and the Republic

Northern Ireland's electricity system has set a record for the longest time operating without coal.

It occurred over a 25-day period between 11 April and 7 May 2018.

System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) said it was mostly due to gas being cheaper than coal in this time period.

Over the 25 days, gas made up around 60% of the fuel mix, while renewable energy - mostly wind - accounted for around 30%.

Earlier this week it was announced Britain had its first week without using electricity from burning coal since the 1880s.

The coal-free week ran from 13:24 BST on Wednesday 1 May to 13:24 BST on Wednesday 8 May.

The world's first centralised public coal-fired generator opened in 1882 at Holborn Viaduct in London.

The government plans to phase out the UK's last coal-fired plants by 2025 to reduce carbon emissions.

All-Ireland network

Since 2007, an all-island electricity system has been in place across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Republic's system also went without coal for the same stretch in April and May - making it the longest coal-free period since the introduction of the all-Ireland system.

SONI general manager Robin McCormick said it was "a really positive development".

"We at SONI are acutely aware of the challenges facing Northern Ireland in terms of meeting our greenhouse gas emission curtailment targets," he said.

Mr McCormick added there was an onus on the electricity sector to meet these targets.

There has been a greater focus on increasing the amount of renewable energy being used in Ireland's energy system.

In 2018 in Northern Ireland, 38% of electricity demand was met with renewable energy.

The target is to have 40% electricity from renewable sources by 2020.

A report published this month called on the UK to lead the global fight against climate change by cutting greenhouse gases to nearly zero by 2050.