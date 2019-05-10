Image copyright Getty Images

Northern Ireland's chief nursing officer is to head a group developing a new 10-year cancer strategy.

In March, the Department of Health announced that a cancer strategy was to be commissioned.

Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said it was intended it will be completed by June 2020.

Prof Charlotte McArdle said the projected rise in cancer cases is one of the biggest challenges facing the health service in Northern Ireland.

She made her comments ahead of a meeting at Stormont to discuss the way forward on the strategy.

"The anticipated growth in the incidence of cancer is directly attributable to the fact that people are living longer.

"It is imperative that we act now to meet the challenge. A fully comprehensive new strategy for the period 2020 to 2030 will help us direct our skilled workforce and resources most effectively."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Richard Pengelly is the permanent secretary at the Department of Health

Mr Pengelly said great strides had been made in tackling cancer over the last decade.

"I wish to see that progress continue. There is much more we need to do to and a new strategy will help us to do that."

Cancer charities in Northern Ireland have been calling for such a strategy for several years - as Northern Ireland is the only region of the UK not to have one in place.