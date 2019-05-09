Image caption Police have appealed for information about the shooting

Shots have been fired at a house in the Parkmore area of Craigavon, County Armagh.

Police said it is believed one bullet struck a window pane of the house and a further two hit a car that was parked at the property.

No-one was injured during the incident, which happened at about 01:45 BST on Thursday.

A man and a woman were in the property at the time. Police have appealed for information about the shooting.