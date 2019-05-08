Northern Ireland

Properties worth £2m frozen following NCA investigation

  • 8 May 2019
Nine homes in County Down and County Antrim have been "frozen" by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The properties have a combined estimated value of about £2m.

A Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) was established by the NCA, PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs to "tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism".

They said they obtained a Property Freezing Order (PFO) over the residential properties under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A PFO stops a person from dealing with their properties.

NCA Branch Commander Billy Beattie said: "Civil recovery investigations continue to play an integral role in the work of the PCTF.

"These powers are a vital tool and this should act as a strong deterrent to those in our communities engaged in criminal activity.

"We are determined to pursue not just people who are engaged in criminality, but also their money and assets."