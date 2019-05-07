Cookstown: Man dies after being struck by lorry
- 7 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after he was hit by a lorry in County Tyrone on Tuesday.
It happened at about 13:30 BST as he walking along the Drum Road in Cookstown.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.