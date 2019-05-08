Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The conference is due to take place in Westminster

A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) is due to take place in London later.

It was scheduled by the two governments following the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. The move is part of efforts to restore power sharing at Stormont.

On Tuesday, the governments set out details for a fresh talks process to take place over the next few weeks.

They held talks with the five main parties, the first since the last substantive talks collapsed last year.

The British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference was set up through the Good Friday peace agreement, signed in 1998.

It aims to promote bilateral co-operation between the British and Irish governments.

Until last summer, it had not met since 2007, but nationalist parties had urged the two governments to hold it, in the absence of a breakthrough at Stormont.

Wednesday's meeting will be attended by Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington and Tanaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney, as well as other government officials.

It is understood its agenda will be broad and will look at east-west issues, as well as matters relating to Brexit.

Image caption Talks got under way at Stormont on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the first of five working groups set up to deal with outstanding issues at Stormont is also due to meet on Wednesday.

The rest will begin meeting over the course of this week.

The working groups are being chaired by current and former Stormont senior civil servants, with the political parties nominating three representatives to sit on each group.

A source involved in the process said they were "open-minded" about the new talks format, and that the "most crucial" groups were those dealing with reform of the petition of concern, and language and culture.

The governments have also announced that there will be weekly meetings of the five main parties with Mrs Bradley and Mr Coveney, to "take stock".

Prime Minister Theresa May and Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar will review progress at the end of May.

Some of the parties and the Tanaiste have said they are hopeful of seeing change by mid June.

However, added to the challenge of reaching consensus will be the European elections on 23 May.