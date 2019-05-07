Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bombardier to sell NI operations

Bombardier's Northern Ireland operation must be sold to the "right buyer", a minister has said.

Andrew Stephenson was speaking amid pleas for the Government to guarantee the site's manufacturing future.

The aerospace firm, Bombardier, is putting its Northern Ireland operation up for sale as part of a reorganisation of the business.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer employs about 3,600 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.

It is selling off its aerospace operations in Belfast, Newtownabbey, Newtownards and Dunmurry. The company's Moroccan operation is also being sold off.

Mr Stephenson said the Government has asked the Canadian manufacturing giant to explain its decision, which the firm has said is a strategic move so it can focus on its transportation division.

He added he recognised this is "unwelcome news" for the Northern Irish workforce and noted it is "deeply regrettable" they face further uncertainty about their future.

He said the government had been assured by Bombardier that they are committed to finding the right buyer and "will not rush to sell at any price."

He told MPs it was important the right buyer was found.

He added: "This company is a company with a good order book, it is a profitable company and like other companies in the aerospace sector it has huge growth potential in the coming years."

The company has said it would be working closely with employees and unions, through any future transition period.

Unions said it caused "uncertainty" for workers at Northern Ireland's biggest manufacturing employer.

In a statement last week, Bombardier said it was consolidating all aerospace assets into a "single, streamlined and fully integrated business".

"As a result, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses."

The statement added: "Our sites in Belfast and Morocco have seen a significant increase in work from other global customers in recent years.

"We are recognised as a global leader in aerostructures, with unique end-to-end capabilities - through design and development, testing and manufacture, to after-market support."

It said Bombardier was committed to finding the right buyer.

It added: "We understand that this announcement may cause concern among our employees, but we will be working closely with them and our unions as matters progress, and through any future transition period to a new owner.

"There are no new workforce announcements as a result of this decision."

Last November, Bombardier said it was to cut a further 490 jobs from its Northern Ireland operations.