Image caption Northern Ireland is bucking the UK trend of falling GP numbers

The number of GPs per head of population in NI is rising despite falling elsewhere in the UK, the BBC can reveal.

That is according to new statistics from the independent think tank the Nuffield Trust.

The Royal College of GPs said while there are more doctors, fewer of them are choosing to work full time.

The Department of Health said that with an ageing population it recognises the need to train more GPs.

Currently, there are 67 per 100,000 people in Northern Ireland compared to 61.5 in 2007.

GPs per 100,000 population Council GPs Antrim and Newtownabbey 59.8 Ards and North Down 71.6 Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon 67 Belfast 72.2 Causeway Coast and Glens 69.3 Derry City and Strabane 65.3 Fermanagh and Omagh 58.3 Lisburn and Castlereagh 70.6 Mid and East Antrim 72.1 Mid Ulster 57.5 Newry, Mourne and Down 63.8 Northern Irelnad 67

That means there are almost six more doctors per 100,000 - in England they are down by six.

While local figures are on the up, between 2007 and 2015 there were fewer elsewhere in the UK - in effect Northern Ireland is playing catch-up.

Northern Ireland's Royal College of GPs said they require more doctors to work full time in general practice and especially in rural areas, but they acknowledge that years of lobbying for additional funding has paid off.

Image caption Grainne Doran says more GPs are choosing not to work full time

Dr Grainne Doran, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "We have had an increase in the total number of GPs but unfortunately they are not all choosing to work full time in GP practices.

"Instead, they are expanding their portfolios in other areas - which is great but doesn't mean we have enough GPs working in surgeries to meet the needs of a growing population.

"For instance, they are working in emergency departments perhaps one night a week, and they are also involved in hospice care, even involved in training."

The nature of general practice is changing. Gone are the days when a GP worked full time from one practice.

Dr Mark Cromie has been qualified for almost three years.

Image caption Lisnaskea Health Centre is in County Fermanagh, one of the areas with the lowest number of doctors per head

He works in a rural practice in Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, in the local hospital and is involved in teaching.

County Fermanagh, Omagh and Mid Ulster have the lowest number of doctors per head of population with a number of practices being forced to merge in order to stay open.

GPs per 100,000 population

So why is Northern Ireland bucking the national trend?

"GPs want to work differently now. We don't want to work on our own and isolated but instead as part of a wider team where we can bounce ideas off one another.

"We are involved in a team of physiotherapists, social workers, dermatologists often under the one roof and that provides better care for patients," he said.

Image caption Dr Mark Cromie enjoys the variety of work available to a rural GP

Northern Ireland is struggling to get more people like Dr Cromie; there is the added pressure of encouraging them to work in rural areas.

In fact, despite lobbying for additional GP training places, and securing 111 - this year only 86 were filled.

The Royal College of GPs admits that it is now time for the college to adopt a more positive tone about the profession.

It is now calling on the Department of Health to ensure mechanisms are put in place as part of the HSC (Health and Social Care) workforce strategy to robustly and regularly analyse and monitor workforce needs and trends in general practice to ensure Northern Ireland has enough GPs to meet the needs of the population.

In a statement, a Department of Health spokesperson said Northern Ireland has the most ambitious and radical approach in the UK to delivering multi-disciplinary working in primary care: "Every practice now has access to a practice-based pharmacist - the largest scheme of its kind in the UK, relative to population."

Image caption In the rest of the UK, GP numbers are falling in a way not seen since the 1960s

Elsewhere the NHS is seeing the first sustained fall in GP numbers per head of population for nearly 50 years.

In England the number of GPs per 100,000 people fell from 63.9 in 2014 to 58 last year.

The last time numbers fell like this was in the late 1960s.

From 1970 to 2010 numbers were rising as the population aged.

But after 2010 the increases started tailing off, before falling in each of the last four years.