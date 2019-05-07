Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy into the world on Monday

It's a boy!

The Royal baby features on the front pages of the Belfast Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the News Letter, with the latter making it its main story.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son was delivered at 05:26 BST on Monday, weighing 7lb 3oz (3.2kg).

Prince Harry said the baby boy was "absolutely to-die-for".

The Queen's eighth great-grandchild has not yet been named.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the headline "NI cancer specialist forgiven for fatal car crash".

The newspaper reports that Dr Philip Windrum, from Dundonald, was visiting the Isle of Man for the annual TT races when he killed a retired policeman in a traffic collision.

The consultant haematologist, 49, who works at Antrim Area Hospital, was convicted of causing death by careless driving and ordered to complete 100 hours community service, as well as being banned from driving for a year for the death of Kevin Baker, 69.

Windrum, who is chairman of the Northern Ireland Cancer Network, faced possible career ruin but a disciplinary panel suspended him for a month after reading a letter from Mr Baker's widow, calling for him not to be punished further.

Image caption Stephen Graham's character in Line of Duty went undercover in a criminal gang

The Daily Mirror carries a Radio Times interview with Line of Duty star Stephen Graham in which he says his performance as an undercover anti-corruption officer was inspired by "a near-fatal bar brawl".

The actor, who played John Corbett in the hit BBC series, said his father was struck with a knuckle-duster and his wife, actress Hannah Walters, was left with a scar on her leg after the fight in Liverpool.

"She actually dragged me away from the car that was going to run me over, so I can draw upon that," he said.

'A volley of shots'

The Irish News' front page is dominated by the image of masked men firing shots in memory of an IRA man.

The newspaper reports that Peter 'Pepe' Rooney, 63, was buried last Wednesday after having cancer. They quote sources who say the display was thought to have taken place on the previous night and organised by a group of "independent veteran IRA members".

He is believed to have been the fourth member of an IRA unit sent to Gibraltar in 1988 on a bombing mission.