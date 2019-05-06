A man has been beaten with a hammer and a pole containing nails at a house in Newtownards, County Down.

The incident in the Ravara Close area of the town happened on Sunday night, with a report made to police just after 23:15 BST.

A gang of four masked men entered the property and locked three teenage girls that were in the house into a room.

Police said the man suffered a large cut to his head and puncture wounds to his arms.

PSNI Det Con Rea said police attended the scene along with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

He added that all of those involved "have been left badly shocked" and appealed to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact police.