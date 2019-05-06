North Belfast homes evacuated in security alert
- 6 May 2019
A number of families have had to leave their homes in a security alert in north Belfast.
It is understood a man spotted a suspicious object in Lepper Street.
He then put it down a manhole and alerted the police.
Police have evacuated the area and the road has been closed to traffic between the New Lodge Road and Hillman Street.
Local Sinn Féin councillor, JJ Magee, said up to 30 families have been evacuated.
Police have not given any further details.