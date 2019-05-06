Man in his 20s dies following single car crash in Loughgiel
- 6 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 20s has died following a car crash in Loughgiel, County Antrim on Sunday.
The collision happened on the Altnahinch Road shortly before 23:00 BST.
The man was the driver of an Audi car and police say there was no other vehicles involved.
Police closed the road overnight but it has since reopened. They have also appealed for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.