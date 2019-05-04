Four people held over five Belfast burglaries in five hours
- 4 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people have been arrested after five burglaries in Belfast on Friday.
The break-ins happened between 15:50 BST and 20:20 BST at Bawnmore Road, Strangford Avenue, Glengoland Gardens, Deramore Park South and Riverdale Park South.
Two 17-year-old boys, a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man are being questioned.
They were arrested after police stopped a car in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast on Friday night.