Image caption Marie Anderson has been recommended for the role of Police Ombudsman

Marie Anderson has been recommended to take over as Northern Ireland's Police Ombudsman when the role becomes free later this year.

Mrs Anderson is currently Northern Ireland's Public Services Ombudsman, a position she has held since April 2016.

Current ombudsman, Dr Michael Maguire, was appointed in 2012 and will finish his seven-year tenure in July 2019.

A law passed last year gives the secretary of state power to appoint the position.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley said: "My absolute priority is to see the restoration of the executive at the earliest opportunity.

"In the absence of an executive, it is vital that we ensure stability and continuity for this important public appointment."

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton said Mrs Anderson brings "a wealth of experience to the role".

"I recognise the importance of the role of the office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland and the public confidence that the independent investigation of complaints against police carried out by the office can bring," he said.

"It is an essential part of the mechanisms by which the PSNI can be held to account and I am confident PSNI will engage positively with the new Police Ombudsman in the future."

The post comes with an annual salary of £134,841.

Time in office

During his time in office, Dr Michael Maguire has been involved in a number of high-profile cases.

In September 2017, Dr Maguire contacted more than 100 families to say a squeeze on resources meant Troubles legacy complaints could not be proceeded with.

He said some of the inquiries could take up to 20 years to complete.

In November 2018, a judge rejected an application to quash his report into the Loughinisland killings.

In June 2016, Dr Maguire ruled there had been collusion between some police officers and the gunmen.

Power of appointment

Last year, the secretary of state passed a law through the Commons that gave UK government ministers the power to make some public appointments to the NI Policing Board, the Probation Board and the Police Ombudsman.

The role of the Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland is to investigate complaints against the police.

It has a staff of more than 150 and received a budget of £9.3m in the last financial year.

There was interest in the role from both national and international candidates.

Marie Anderson's appointment is required to go through a formalities process before being officially announced.