A man has been beaten with a hammer at a house in County Antrim.

Three masked men forced their way into the house at Brook Street in Ahoghill at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

They assaulted the victim, who is in his 30s, with a hammer. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his head and body.

The attackers left the scene in a dark coloured car driven by a fourth person. Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.