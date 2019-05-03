Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Emma Vardy tried to ask questions of Thomas Ashe Mellon from the group known as ‘Saoradh’

"They haven't gone away you know" was once famously remarked about the IRA.

But for many the name had been part of bygone era.

Until recent attacks brought wider attention onto Northern Ireland's modern day paramilitaries.

The violence which led to the death of Lyra McKee in Londonderry was orchestrated by dissident republicans.

They see themselves as part of a decades-old struggle against British rule in Northern Ireland, and have continued to carry out attacks more than 20 years after the end of the conflict known as the Troubles.

The public face of modern dissident republicanism is a legal political party known as Saoradh - Irish for "Liberation".

Since Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman, Saoradh's headquarters in Londonderry have become the focus of a backlash.

Protestors placed blood red handprints on the walls.

Image caption Graffiti in support of the New IRA has appeared in Londonderry warning people not to give information to the police

Twitter suspended its account, and the group's website has been taken down.

Saoradh opposes Northern Ireland's peace process, and recruits young people into its youth wing called Éistigí, which means "Listen".

Police say Saoradh is the political voice of the New IRA with a significant overlap in the leadership of the two organisations.

The group says it had no involvement in the death of Lyra McKee, but people see Saoradh as having endorsed the violence which caused it.

Image copyright AFP/Jess Lowe Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot

I caught up with a leading figure in Saoradh, Thomas Ashe Mellon, as he left court after being convicted, along with 10 others, for taking part in an illegal parade.

But he refused to answer my questions.

The New IRA and its supporters represent a tiny minority in Northern Ireland.

But with new blood coming through their ranks, their presence will be difficult to erase.