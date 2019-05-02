Election 2019: Mid Ulster council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Mid Ulster council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|CARNTOGHER
|Brian McGuigan
|SF
|Christoper Reid
|UUP
|Cora Groogan
|SF
|James Armour
|IND
|Kyle Black
|DUP
|Martin Kearney
|SDLP
|Pádraigín Uí Raifeartaigh
|AONT
|Paul Henry
|SF
|Sean McPeake
|SF
|CLOGHER VALLEY
|Frances Burton
|DUP
|Meta Graham
|UUP
|Phelim Gildernew
|SF
|Robert Louis Mulligan
|UUP
|Sean McGuigan
|SF
|Sharon McAleer
|SDLP
|Wills Robinson
|DUP
|COOKSTOWN
|Alan Day
|TUV
|Cathal Mallaghan
|SF
|Gavin Bell
|SF
|Grace Neville
|DUP
|John Fitzgerald McNamee
|SF
|Kerri Hughes
|SDLP
|Mark Glasgow
|UUP
|Trevor James Wilson
|UUP
|Wilbert Buchanan
|DUP
|DUNGANNON
|Barry Monteith
|IND
|Clement Cuthbertson
|DUP
|Deirdre Varsini
|SF
|Denise Mullen
|SDLP
|Dominic Jospeh Molloy
|SF
|Kim Ashton
|DUP
|Kim McNeill
|UUP
|Mel Boyle
|APNI
|Niall Bowen
|IND
|Walter Cuddy
|UUP
|MAGHERAFELT
|Christine McFlynn
|SDLP
|Darren Totten
|SF
|George Sheils
|UUP
|Kevin Padraig Donnelly
|AONT
|Paul McLean
|DUP
|Sean Clarke
|SF
|Wesley Brown
|DUP
|MOYOLA
|Aidan Bradley
|APNI
|Anne Forde
|DUP
|Catherine Elattar
|SF
|Denise Johnston
|SDLP
|Derek McKinney
|UUP
|Donal McPeake
|SF
|Hugh Francis Scullion
|WP
|Ian Patrick Milne
|SF
|TORRENT
|Dan Kerr
|IND
|Ian McCrea
|DUP
|Joe O'Neill
|SF
|Malachy Joseph Quinn
|SDLP
|Mickey Gillespie
|SF
|Niamh Dorris
|SF
|Robert Colvin
|UUP
|Ronan McGinley
|SF