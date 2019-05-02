Northern Ireland

Election 2019: Mid Ulster council candidates

  • 2 May 2019

Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.

Here is a full list of candidates running for Mid Ulster council.

Candidate List

NameParty
CARNTOGHER
Brian McGuiganSF
Christoper ReidUUP
Cora GrooganSF
James ArmourIND
Kyle BlackDUP
Martin KearneySDLP
Pádraigín Uí RaifeartaighAONT
Paul HenrySF
Sean McPeakeSF
CLOGHER VALLEY
Frances BurtonDUP
Meta GrahamUUP
Phelim GildernewSF
Robert Louis MulliganUUP
Sean McGuiganSF
Sharon McAleerSDLP
Wills RobinsonDUP
COOKSTOWN
Alan DayTUV
Cathal MallaghanSF
Gavin BellSF
Grace NevilleDUP
John Fitzgerald McNameeSF
Kerri HughesSDLP
Mark GlasgowUUP
Trevor James WilsonUUP
Wilbert BuchananDUP
DUNGANNON
Barry MonteithIND
Clement CuthbertsonDUP
Deirdre VarsiniSF
Denise MullenSDLP
Dominic Jospeh MolloySF
Kim AshtonDUP
Kim McNeillUUP
Mel BoyleAPNI
Niall BowenIND
Walter CuddyUUP
MAGHERAFELT
Christine McFlynnSDLP
Darren TottenSF
George SheilsUUP
Kevin Padraig DonnellyAONT
Paul McLeanDUP
Sean ClarkeSF
Wesley BrownDUP
MOYOLA
Aidan BradleyAPNI
Anne FordeDUP
Catherine ElattarSF
Denise JohnstonSDLP
Derek McKinneyUUP
Donal McPeakeSF
Hugh Francis ScullionWP
Ian Patrick MilneSF
TORRENT
Dan KerrIND
Ian McCreaDUP
Joe O'NeillSF
Malachy Joseph QuinnSDLP
Mickey GillespieSF
Niamh DorrisSF
Robert ColvinUUP
Ronan McGinleySF
Source: Electoral Commission