Election 2019: Mid and East Antrim council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Mid and East Antrim council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|BALLYMENA
|Audrey Wales
|DUP
|Conal Robert Stewart
|SDLP
|Eugene Martin Reid
|SDLP
|James Henry
|IND
|John Carson
|DUP
|Matthew Armstrong
|TUV
|Patrice Hardy
|SF
|Patricia O'Lynn
|APNI
|Philip Gordon
|TUV
|Rab Picken
|UKIP
|Reuben Glover
|DUP
|Rodney Quigley
|IND
|Stephen Nicholl
|UUP
|William John Logan
|DUP
|BANNSIDE
|Andrew Hugh Wright
|DUP
|Ian Friary
|SF
|Jackson Bolton Minford
|UUP
|Philip Burnside
|APNI
|Stewart Desmond McDonald
|TUV
|Thomas Gordon
|DUP
|Timothy Gaston
|TUV
|Tommy Nicholl
|DUP
|William Robert McNeilly
|UUP
|BRAID
|Beth Adger
|DUP
|Brian Collins
|TUV
|Christopher Jamieson
|TUV
|Colette McAllister
|SF
|Julie Frew
|DUP
|Keith James Turner
|UUP
|Marian Maguire
|IND
|Muriel Elizabeth Burnside
|APNI
|Robin Cherry
|UUP
|Roni Browne
|IND
|Sam Hanna
|DUP
|William McCaughey
|DUP
|CARRICK CASTLE
|Billy Ashe
|DUP
|Cheryl Johnston
|DUP
|Jim McCaw
|PUP
|John Kennedy
|UKIP
|John McDermott
|UUP
|Lauren Gray
|APNI
|Nicholas Wady
|IND
|Noel Jordan
|IND
|Robin Stewart
|UUP
|Si Harvey
|DVP
|COAST ROAD
|Andrew Clarke
|DUP
|Angela Smyth
|DUP
|Geraldine Mulvenna
|APNI
|James McKeown
|SF
|Martin Wilson
|IND
|Maureen Morrow
|UUP
|Ruth Wilson
|TUV
|KNOCKAGH
|Andrew Wilson
|UUP
|Bobby Hadden
|IND
|David Barnett
|PUP
|Lindsay Millar
|UUP
|Marc Collins
|DUP
|May Beattie
|TUV
|Noel Williams
|APNI
|Peter Johnston
|DUP
|LARNE LOUGH
|Andy Wilson
|UUP
|Danny Donnelly
|APNI
|Gregg McKeen
|DUP
|James Strange
|TUV
|Mark Richard William McKinty
|UUP
|Paul Reid
|DUP
|Robert Logan
|APNI
|Robert Robinson
|GRN