Election 2019: Lisburn and Castlereagh council candidates
Elections for Northern Ireland's 11 councils will be held on 2 May 2019.
Here is a full list of candidates running for Lisburn and Castlereagh council.
Candidate List
|Name
|Party
|CASTLEREAGH EAST
|Andrew Girvin
|TUV
|David Drysdale
|DUP
|Hazel Legge
|UUP
|John Laverty
|DUP
|Martin Gregg
|APNI
|Sharon Skillen
|DUP
|Tim Morrow
|APNI
|Tommy Jeffers
|DUP
|CASTLEREAGH SOUTH
|Geraldine Rice
|IND
|Jason Elliot
|DUP
|Johm Gallen
|SDLP
|Michael Henderson
|UUP
|Michelle Guy
|APNI
|Nathan Anderson
|DUP
|Nicola Girvin
|TUV
|Rachael McCarthy
|SDLP
|Ryan Carlin
|SF
|Simon Lee
|GRN
|Sorcha Eastwood
|APNI
|Vasundhara Kamble
|DUP
|DOWNSHIRE EAST
|Aaron McIntyre
|APNI
|Alex Swan
|UUP
|Andrew Gowan
|DUP
|James Baird
|UUP
|Janet Gray
|DUP
|Owen Beckett
|SDLP
|Uel Mackin
|DUP
|DOWNSHIRE WEST
|Allan Ewart
|DUP
|Caleb McCready
|DUP
|Jim Dillon
|UUP
|John Palmer
|UUP
|Luke Robinson
|GRN
|Morgan Crone
|SDLP
|Neil Johnston
|CON
|Owen Gawaith
|APNI
|Vince Curry
|DUP
|KILLULTAGH
|Alexander Redpath
|UUP
|Ally Haydock
|SDLP
|David Honeyford
|APNI
|Gary McCleave
|SF
|James Tinsley
|DUP
|Ross McLernon
|UUP
|Stuart Brown
|IND
|Thomas Beckett
|DUP
|William Leather
|DUP
|LISBURN NORTH
|Alan Love
|UKIP
|Gary Hynds
|CON
|Joe Duffy
|SF
|Johnny McCarthy
|SDLP
|Jonathan Craig
|DUP
|Lindsay Reynolds
|DUP
|Nicholas Trimble
|UUP
|Scott Carson
|DUP
|Stephen Martin
|APNI
|Susan Hughes
|UUP
|LISBURN SOUTH
|Alan Givan
|DUP
|Alison Chittick
|TUV
|Amanda Grehan
|APNI
|Andrew Ewing
|DUP
|Brendan Corr
|SDLP
|Helen Love
|UKIP
|Jenny Palmer
|UUP
|Jonny Orr
|IND
|Paul Porter
|DUP
|Rhoda Walker
|DUP
|Ricky Taylor
|DVP
|Tim Mitchell
|UUP